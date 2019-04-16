Archive
Tuesday, April 16 2019
The Police Day is celebrated in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128985
Festive events took place within the framework of the Police Day
Image Code: MHM0128986
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128987
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128988
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128989
Festive events took place within the framework of the Police Day
Image Code: MHM0128990
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128991
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128995
Festive events took place within the framework of the Police Day
Image Code: MHM0128996
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128997
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128998
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0128999
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0129000
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the events dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0129001
Festive events took place within the framework of the Police Day
Image Code: MHM0129002
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed awards within the framework of the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Image Code: MHM0129003
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed awards within the framework of the 101st anniversary of the RA Police's establishment
Tuesday, April 16 2019
A press conference dedicated to the original concert under the title of ‘Gate of Frequency’ took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Tuesday, April 16 2019
RA National Assembly session took place
