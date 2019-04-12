Archive
Friday, April 12 2019
Image Code: MHM0128927
Image Code: MHM0128928
RA President Armen Sarkissian attended the closing ceremony of the conference under the title of 'High Energy Phenomenon Over Abnormal Black Holes' in Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0128929
RA President Armen Sarkissian attended the closing ceremony of the conference under the title of 'High Energy Phenomenon Over Abnormal Black Holes' in Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0128930
Friday, April 12 2019
RA President’s wife Nouneh Sarkissian paid a visit to the Yerevan Dancing Art State College
