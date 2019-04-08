Archive
Monday, April 08 2019
People hold a protest action in support of the detained president of ‘Spayka’ company in front of the RA Government’s Building
Image Code: MHM0128806
Image Code: MHM0128807
RA National Assembly extraordinary session took place
