Monday, April 01 2019
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0128563
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Gevorg Petrosyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128564
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Gevorg Petrosyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128565
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Gevorg Petrosyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128568
Members of 'My Step' faction Andranik Kocharyan and Ruben Rubinyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128569
Members of 'My Step' faction Andranik Kocharyan and Ruben Rubinyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128570
Members of 'My Step' faction Andranik Kocharyan and Ruben Rubinyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128571
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan holds parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128572
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan holds parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0128573
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan holds parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Monday, April 01 2019
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan, MP Mikayel Zolyan, Director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan and political scientist Styopa Safaryan are guests in ‘Article 3’ press club
Monday, April 01 2019
Employees of National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after A. Spendiaryan hold a protest action in support of Konstantin Orbelyan in front of the RA Government’s building
