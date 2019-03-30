Archive
Saturday, March 30 2019
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Image Code: MHM0128551
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Image Code: MHM0128552
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Image Code: MHM0128553
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Image Code: MHM0128554
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Image Code: MHM0128556
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Image Code: MHM0128557
Employees of Opera House hold a protest action in support of maestro Konstantin Orbelyan
Friday, March 29 2019
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
