Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, March 29 2019
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128546
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128547
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128548
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128549
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128550
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 29 2019
Art director of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan was dismissed with the decree of acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook