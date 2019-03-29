Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, March 29 2019
Art director of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan was dismissed with the decree of acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan
Image Code: MHM0128539
Art director of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan was dismissed with the decree of acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan
Image Code: MHM0128540
Art director of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan was dismissed with the decree of acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan
Image Code: MHM0128541
Art director of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan was dismissed with the decree of acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan
Friday, March 29 2019
Presentation of 'With Vano and Without Vano' book took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 29 2019
‘Social cooperation. From Communities to the National Level’ congress took place at the Best Western Congress Hotel
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook