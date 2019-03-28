Archive
Thursday, March 28 2019
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan speaks to the journalists on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281905
Image Code: MHM01281913
Image Code: MHM01281914
Image Code: MHM01281915
Image Code: MHM01281916
Official opening ceremony of the ‘European Square’ dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Council of Europe took place on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
