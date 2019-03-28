Archive
Thursday, March 28 2019
Official opening ceremony of the ‘European Square’ dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Council of Europe took place on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281898
Image Code: MHM01281899
Image Code: MHM01281900
Image Code: MHM01281901
Image Code: MHM01281902
Image Code: MHM01281903
Image Code: MHM01281904
Image Code: MHM01281906
Image Code: MHM01281909
Image Code: MHM01281910
Image Code: MHM01281911
Image Code: MHM01281912
Thursday, March 28 2019
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan speaks to the journalists on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, March 28 2019
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gave a press conference at the AGBU
