Saturday, March 23 2019
The solemn opening ceremony of ‘Planet of Light’ mother and child conference took place at Yerevan Expo Centere
Image Code: MHM01281748
Image Code: MHM01281750
RA Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan, Executive Representative of the UN Population Fund in Armenia Tsovinar Harutyunyan, UNICEF Representative Tanja Radocaj attended the opening ceremony of ‘Planet of Light’ mother and child conference at Yerevan Expo Center
Image Code: MHM01281751
Image Code: MHM01281752
Image Code: MHM01281753
Image Code: MHM01281754
Image Code: MHM01281755
RA Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan attended the opening ceremony of ‘Planet of Light’ mother and child conference at Yerevan Expo Center
Image Code: MHM01281756
Republic-wide clean-up has started in Yerevan, Armenia
