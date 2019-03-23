Archive
Saturday, March 23 2019
Republic-wide clean-up has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Staff of the RA National Assembly attends the republic-wide clean-up activity in Yerevan, Armenia
Tree planting and clean-up activities within the framework of the ‘Clean Armenia’ program took place in Yerevan, Armenia President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the republic-wide clean-up activity in Yerevan, Armenia
Republic-wide clean-up has started in Yerevan, Armenia
The solemn opening ceremony of ‘Planet of Light’ mother and child conference took place at Yerevan Expo Centere
Friday, March 22 2019
Street art in Kond. One of the oldest districts of Yerevan, Armenia
