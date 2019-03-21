Archive
Thursday, March 21 2019
A concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Armenian composer Tigran Mansuryan took place at the Komitas Chamber Music Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281713
Image Code: MHM01281716
Image Code: MHM01281717
Image Code: MHM01281718
Composer Tigran Mansuryan
Mathematician, researcher of Karahunj Vachagan Vahradyan and members of 'Civic Initiative' campaign against excavations Artur Aramyan and Artur Buniatyan are guests in Tesaket press club
