Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, March 14 2019
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128143
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128144
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128145
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128146
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128147
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128148
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128149
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128150
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128151
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128152
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128153
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128154
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128155
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281556
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action and blocking of Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281557
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281558
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281559
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281560
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes hold a protest action and blocked Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281562
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281563
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281564
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281565
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281566
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281567
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281568
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281569
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281571
The head of the administrative district of Kentron is Victor Mnatsakanyan holds briefing
Image Code: MHM01281572
The head of the administrative district of Kentron is Victor Mnatsakanyan holds briefing
Image Code: MHM01281573
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281574
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281575
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281577
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281578
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281579
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281581
Demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281582
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281583
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281585
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281586
Workers of Freedom Square's neighbouring cafes were arrested during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281587
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281588
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281589
A policeman was injured during the protest action against the demolition of Freedom Square’s neighboring cafes, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281590
A policeman was injured during the protest action against the demolition of Freedom Square’s neighboring cafes, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM01281591
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, March 14 2019
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received the PACE co-rapporteurs at the RA MFA
Thursday, March 14 2019
Director of ‘Hay Cola’ factory Tigran Hovsepyan and director of ‘Lombard Street’ LLC Mkhitar Aslanyan are guests in Henaran press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook