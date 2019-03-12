Archive
Tuesday, March 12 2019
A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema and the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0128050
Image Code: MHM0128051
Image Code: MHM0128052
Member of the RA NA delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Anush Beghloyan gives a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Political technologist Vigen Hakobyan gave a press conference at the Novosti-Armenia press center
