Monday, March 11 2019
Members of the faction hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0128021
Members of the ‘Prosperous Armenia’ faction Iveta Tonoyan and Shake Isayan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0128022
Image Code: MHM0128022
Image Code: MHM0128026
Member Vladimir Vardanyan of the ‘My Step’ faction hold parliamentary briefing at the RA National Assembly

Workers of the pawnshops and exchange offices operating in the country hold a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building against the upcoming amendments to the RA Law on State Duty
