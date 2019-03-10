Archive
Sunday, March 10 2019
Divine Liturgy and a requiem service was offered under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II in memory of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Mesrop Archbishop Mutafyan in the Saint Gayane Church of Holy Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0127995
Image Code: MHM0127996
Image Code: MHM0127997
Image Code: MHM0127999
Image Code: MHM0128000
Image Code: MHM0128001
Image Code: MHM0128002
Image Code: MHM0128003
Image Code: MHM0128005
Image Code: MHM0128006
Image Code: MHM0128007
Saturday, March 09 2019
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the presentation of Gor Gevorgyan’s ‘Egyptian Foreign Policy Orientation in the First Decade of President Hosni Mubarak's Power (1981-1991)’ book at ‘Zangak’ bookstore
