Saturday, March 09 2019
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the presentation of Gor Gevorgyan’s ‘Egyptian Foreign Policy Orientation in the First Decade of President Hosni Mubarak's Power (1981-1991)’ book at ‘Zangak’ bookstore
Image Code: MHM0127991
Image Code: MHM0127992
Presentation of Gor Gevorgyan’s ‘Egyptian Foreign Policy Orientation in the First Decade of President Hosni Mubarak's Power (1981-1991)’ book took place at ‘Zangak’ bookstore
Image Code: MHM0127993
Image Code: MHM0127994
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the presentation of Gor Gevorgyan’s ‘Egyptian Foreign Policy Orientation in the First Decade of President Hosni Mubarak's Power (1981-1991)’ book at ‘Zangak’ bookstore
Sunday, March 10 2019
Divine Liturgy and a requiem service was offered under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II in memory of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Mesrop Archbishop Mutafyan in the Saint Gayane Church of Holy Etchmiadzin
Friday, March 08 2019
International Women’s Day in Yerevan
