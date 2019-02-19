Archive
Tuesday, February 19 2019
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Jun Yamada reads fairy tales for children within the framework of the 'Ambassadors of Fairytale' program, at the Children’s Library after Khnko Aper
Tuesday, February 19 2019
Book-exhibition sale within the framework of the 150th anniversary of Hovhannes Tumanyan took place in 'Yeritasardakan' Metro Station of Yerevan, Armenia
