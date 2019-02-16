Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, February 16 2019
Yerevan celebrates Day of Saint Sarkis, the Patron of all lovers
Image Code: MHM0127636
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0127637
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0127638
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0127639
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0127640
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0127641
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0127642
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan handed awards to the soldiers
Image Code: MHM0127643
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan handed awards to the soldiers
Image Code: MHM0127644
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan handed awards to the soldiers
Image Code: MHM0127645
Yerevan celebrates Day of Saint Sarkis, the Patron of all lovers
Image Code: MHM0127646
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127647
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127648
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127649
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127650
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127651
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127652
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Image Code: MHM0127653
A march to the Lovers' Park on the occasion of Saint Sarkis Day took place
Friday, February 15 2019
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan holds a briefing
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook