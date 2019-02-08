Archive
Friday, February 08 2019
A round table discussion on the topic of 'The role of Diaspora in the political life of Armenia' took place at Tekeyan Centre Fund
Expert in Azerbaijani studies, MP from 'My Step' faction Tatev Hayrapetyan is guest in Tesaket press club
Gusan Haykazuni and former chairman of the RA Artists' Union Karen Aghamyan are guests in Zarkerak press club
