Monday, January 14 2019
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting
Image Code: MHM0127017
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127018
Members of the newly-elected parliament during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127019
Members of the newly-elected parliament during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127020
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan
Image Code: MHM0127021
Members of the newly-elected parliament during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127022
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127023
Catholicos Karekin II holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127024
RA President Armen Sarkissian holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127025
RA President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos Karekin II and the eldest member of the National Assembly Knyaz Hasanov during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127026
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127027
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia Party' during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127028
Members of the newly-elected parliament during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127029
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127030
RA President Armen Sarkissian holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127031
RA President Armen Sarkissian holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127032
Catholicos Karekin II holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127033
Members of the newly-elected parliament during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127034
RA President Armen Sarkissian during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127035
RA President Armen Sarkissian during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127037
RA President Armen Sarkissian and Catholicos Karekin II during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127038
RA President Armen Sarkissian holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127039
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127040
Gagik Tsarukyan holds a briefing during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127041
Gagik Tsarukyan holds a briefing during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127042
Gagik Tsarukyan holds a briefing during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127043
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127044
RA National Assembly of the Seventh Convocation conducts the first sitting on January 14, 2019
Image Code: MHM0127045
MP Naira Zohrabyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127046
MP Naira Zohrabyan taking selfie with Gagik Shamshyan
Image Code: MHM0127051
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127052
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127053
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127054
MP Sisak Gabrielyan during the election of the RA National Assembly President at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127055
The election of the RA National Assembly President took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127056
Hovhannes Igityan during the election of the RA National Assembly President at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127057
Gagik Tsrukyan during the election of the RA National Assembly President at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127058
The election of the RA National Assembly President took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127059
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127060
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127061
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a speech during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127062
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127063
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127064
Newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a briefing during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127065
MP Edmon Marukyan congratulates the newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127066
Nikol Pashinyan attends the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA after the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister
Image Code: MHM0127067
Nikol Pashinyan attends the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA after the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister
Image Code: MHM0127068
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulates the newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127069
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulates the newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0127070
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulates the newly-elected President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Monday, January 14 2019
Head of the Culture Monument Protection Agency of the RA Ministry of Culture Armen Abroyan and artistic director of the 'Little Singers of Armenia' choir Tigran Hekekyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Saturday, January 12 2019
Protesters demanding the arrest of General Manvel Grigoryan closed Yerevan-Etchmiadzin highway
