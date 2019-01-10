Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, January 10 2019
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126944
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126945
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126946
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126947
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126948
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126949
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126950
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126951
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126952
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126953
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126954
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126955
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126956
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126957
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126958
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126959
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126960
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126961
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126962
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126963
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126964
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126965
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126966
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126967
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126968
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126969
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126970
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126971
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126972
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126973
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126974
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126975
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126976
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126977
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126978
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126979
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126980
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Sunday, January 06 2019
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook