Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, January 06 2019
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126923
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126924
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126925
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126926
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126927
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126928
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126929
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126930
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126931
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126934
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126936
Acting RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan accompanied by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan visited the N military unit and the front line of the Armenian Armed Forces situated in the north-east of Armenia
Thursday, January 10 2019
Solemn ceremony of handing over mandates of National Assembly deputies took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Tuesday, January 08 2019
Chairman of the RA Writers' Union Edvard Militonyan, artistic director of the Yerevan State Puppet Theater Ruben Babayan and literary critic Davit Gasparyan are guests in Tesaket press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook