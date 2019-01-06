Archive
Sunday, January 06 2019
Christmas Divine Liturgy was servedat the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church
Image Code: MHM0126891
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126892
Catholicos Karekin II serves the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126893
Catholicos Karekin II serves the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126894
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126895
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan during the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126896
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan during the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126897
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126898
Catholicos Karekin II serves the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126899
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126900
Catholicos Karekin II serves the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126901
Catholicos Karekin II serves the Christmas Divine Liturgy at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126902
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126903
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126904
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126905
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126906
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126907
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126908
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126909
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126910
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126911
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126912
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126913
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126914
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126915
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126916
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126917
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126918
With participation of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos hristmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126919
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126920
Christmas Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, January 05 2019
Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
