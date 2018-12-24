Monday, December 24 2018
PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2018
Image Code: MHM0120803
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan try to reach to the RA National Assembly building on the fourth day of protest actions.Clashes between the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative and policemen took place when they tried reach to the RA National Assembly building on the fourth day of protest actions in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121210
After the denial of the negotiations around the terms of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation leader of ‘merjirserjin’ initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan continues the protest march the riot police arrest the protesters of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative after the clashes during the protest march heading to Artsakh street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121214
Image Code: MHM0121218
Image Code: MHM0121561