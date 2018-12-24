Archive
Monday, December 24 2018
Deputy Head of the Department of Cultural Heritage and People's Crafts Department of the RA Ministry of Culture Yeranuhi Margaryan and management expert Serob Antinyan are guests in Tesaket press club
People hold a protest action against General Manvel Grigoryan’s release on bail in front of the RA General Prosecutor’s Office
