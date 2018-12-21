Archive
Friday, December 21 2018
Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126789
A festive firework on the occasion of the main Christmas tree’s lighting took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126790
Image Code: MHM0126792
Image Code: MHM0126793
Image Code: MHM0126794
Image Code: MHM0126795
Image Code: MHM0126796
Image Code: MHM0126797
Image Code: MHM0126798
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends the lighting of the main Christmas tree on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The rising Full Moon is seen behind Christmas tree lights on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Political activist Jirair Sefilian was granted an Armenian passport
