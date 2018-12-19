Archive
Wednesday, December 19 2018
Workers of Nairit Plant hold a protest action in front of the RA Governemen's building
Image Code: MHM0126712
Workers of Nairit Plant hold a protest action in front of the RA Governemen's building
Image Code: MHM0126713
Workers of Nairit Plant hold a protest action in front of the RA Governemen's building
Image Code: MHM0126714
Workers of Nairit Plant hold a protest action in front of the RA Governemen's building
Image Code: MHM0126715
Workers of Nairit Plant hold a protest action in front of the RA Governemen's building
Wednesday, December 19 2018
Karen Zadoyan holds an opening speech during the third forum of the Armenian CSO Anti-Corruption Coalition at Ibis Hotel
