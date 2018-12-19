Archive
Wednesday, December 19 2018
Karen Zadoyan holds an opening speech during the third forum of the Armenian CSO Anti-Corruption Coalition at Ibis Hotel
Image Code: MHM0126708
Image Code: MHM0126709
Wednesday, December 19 2018
Workers of Nairit Plant hold a protest action in front of the RA Governemen's building
Wednesday, December 19 2018
RA Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan, head of Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Vanadzor Office Artur Sakunts and human rights activist Zara Hovhannisyan are guests in 'Article 3' press club
