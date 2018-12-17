Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, December 17 2018
Former Human Rights Defender Larisa Alaverdyan is guest in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0126692
Former Human Rights Defender Larisa Alaverdyan is guest in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0126693
Former Human Rights Defender Larisa Alaverdyan is guest in Hayeli press club
Monday, December 17 2018
Representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation's Labor Rights Protection Office created with the support of the Hrayr Maroukhian Foundation, economist Suren Parsyan is guest in Blitz Info press club
Monday, December 17 2018
Acting RA Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan gave a summarizing press conference at the RA Government's press hall
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook