Friday, December 14 2018
The petition on Armen Gevorgyan's detention was being examined at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126668
Armen Gevorgyan entering the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts before the petition hearings of his detention
Image Code: MHM0126669
Image Code: MHM0126670
Armen Gevorgyan talks to the journalists before the petition hearings of his detention at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126671
Image Code: MHM0126672
Image Code: MHM0126673
Armen Gevorgyan talks to the journalists after the petition hearings of his detention at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126674
Image Code: MHM0126675
Armen Gevorgyan after the petition hearings of his detention at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126676
Friday, December 14 2018
Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan gave a press conference at the Komitas House-Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
