Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, December 13 2018
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126654
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126655
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126656
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126657
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126658
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126659
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0126660
Award ceremony of journalism competition on the nominations of 'The Human Rights Situation in Closed Institutions' and 'The Right to Avoid Bad Treatment' took place at the AGBU
Thursday, December 13 2018
The cast of 'The Snow Maiden' movie gave a press conference ahead of the movie's premiere at 'Armenpress' news agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook