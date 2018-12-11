Archive
Tuesday, December 11 2018
Street naming ceremony after the legendary author of the term 'Genocide' Raphael Lemkin took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126615
Tuesday, December 11 2018
Supporters of Robert Kocharyan hold a rally protest
Tuesday, December 11 2018
Head of Yerevan Press Club Boris Navasardyan is guest in Blitz Info press club
