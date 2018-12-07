Archive
Friday, December 07 2018
On the 30th anniversary of Spitak’s earthquake a tribute was paid near the monument of the Serbian military plane which crashed on approach to the chaotic Gyumri
Image Code: MHM0126492
Image Code: MHM0126493
Image Code: MHM0126494
Image Code: MHM0126495
Robert Kocharyan's advocates Hayk Alumyan, Hovhannes Khudoyan, Ruben Sahakyan and Viktor Soghomonyan are guests at the Sputnik Armenia Media Center
