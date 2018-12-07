Archive
Friday, December 07 2018
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the 'Sasstex' clothing factory in Gyumri, Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126477
Image Code: MHM0126478
Image Code: MHM0126484
Image Code: MHM0126485
Image Code: MHM0126486
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends the opening of 'Sastex' clothing factory in Gyumri, Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126487
Opening of 'Sastex' clothing factory took place in Gyumri, Shirak Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126488
Friday, December 07 2018
Gagik Muradyan made a covenant walking barefoot over 31 days in Armenia and Artsakh to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Spitak’s earthquake
Friday, December 07 2018
RA Ministry of Emergency Situations holds military exercises in Gyumri, Shirak Province, Armenia
