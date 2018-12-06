Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, December 06 2018
MP Armen Ashotyan spoke about the pre-election events during a press conference at the Sputnik-Armenia press center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126428
MP Armen Ashotyan spoke about the pre-election events during a press conference at the Sputnik-Armenia press center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126429
MP Armen Ashotyan spoke about the pre-election events during a press conference at the Sputnik-Armenia press center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126430
MP Armen Ashotyan spoke about the pre-election events during a press conference at the Sputnik-Armenia press center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126431
MP Armen Ashotyan spoke about the pre-election events during a press conference at the Sputnik-Armenia press center in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, December 06 2018
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook