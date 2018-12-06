Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, December 06 2018
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126420
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126421
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126422
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126423
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126424
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126425
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0126426
Pre-election campaign of ‘Bright Armenia’ party has started in Yerevan
Thursday, December 06 2018
MP Armen Ashotyan spoke about the pre-election events during a press conference at the Sputnik-Armenia press center in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, December 05 2018
The Central Electoral Commission presented the technical equipment for voter registration, the method of receiving information on voting results at the technical center of RA CEC
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook