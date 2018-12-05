Archive
Wednesday, December 05 2018
Official opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions took place in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126408
Opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions took place in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126409
Opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions took place in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126410
Opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions took place in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126411
Opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions took place in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126412
Opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions took place in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126413
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended an official opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126414
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended an official opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126415
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended an official opening of a factory producing washing machines and televisions in Merdzavan community of Armenia
Wednesday, December 05 2018
The Central Electoral Commission presented the technical equipment for voter registration, the method of receiving information on voting results at the technical center of RA CEC
Wednesday, December 05 2018
The fourth congress of the Union of Builders of Armenia took place at the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall
