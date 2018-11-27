Archive
Tuesday, November 27 2018
Candidate from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Davit Shahnazaryan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0126292
Image Code: MHM0126293
Image Code: MHM0126294
Tuesday, November 27 2018
Members of Prosperous Armenia Party hold their pre-election campaign ahead of the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, Abovyan city, Kotayk Province
Tuesday, November 27 2018
The first meeting of European Union- Armenia Partnership Committee took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
