Thursday, November 22 2018
The first lesson of the 'Your Art in School' project initiated by the RA Ministry of Culture joint with the RA Ministry of Education and Science took place at the Vardanants Knights Primary School of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0126146
Image Code: MHM0126147
Image Code: MHM0126148
Image Code: MHM0126149
An event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Armenian dram's circulation took place at the RA National Gallery in Yerevan, Armenia
Chairman of the RA Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan met the representatives of the CIS observation mission on early parliamentary elections in Armenia
