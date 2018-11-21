Archive
Wednesday, November 21 2018
Candle lighting at the Liberty Square in memory of 23-year-old ballet artist Vahagn Margaryan of Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0126087
Image Code: MHM0126088
Image Code: MHM0126089
Image Code: MHM0126090
Image Code: MHM0126091
Image Code: MHM0126092
Anush Lalayan from 'Menq' (We) alliance, Mher Shahgeldyan from 'Orinats Yerkir' party and Lusine Badalyan from 'My Step' alliance are guests in Hayeli press club
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
