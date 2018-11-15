Archive
Thursday, November 15 2018
A creative fashion show took place at the Hovik Hayrapetyan Equestrian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125991
Thursday, November 15 2018
The presentation of the English edition of the book 'My World and the Combined Theory of the Field' by Artavazd Peleshian took place at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts
