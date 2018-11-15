Archive
Thursday, November 15 2018
The presentation of the English edition of the book 'My World and the Combined Theory of the Field' by Artavazd Peleshian took place at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts
A creative fashion show took place at the Hovik Hayrapetyan Equestrian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, November 15 2018
Student Council of the Yerevan State University holds an extraordinary congress at the YSU
