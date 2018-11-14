Archive
Wednesday, November 14 2018
Political parties present the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of the 'My Step' alliance present the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of the 'My Step' alliance present the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of the 'My Step' alliance present the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Menq’ alliance presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections
Members of ‘Menq’ alliance presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections
Members of ‘Christian-Democratic Rebirth’ presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Sasna Tsrer’ party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Sasna Tsrer’ party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Orinats Yerkir’ party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Menq’ alliance presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections ahead of the parliamentary elections
Members of Armenian Revolutionary Federation presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Bright Armenia’ party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of Republican Party of Armenia presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Citizen's Decision’ party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
Members of ‘Citizen's Decision’ party presented the documents to the RA Central Electoral Commission ahead of the parliamentary elections in Armenia
MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan from ARF and MP Razmik Martirosyan from RPA gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
