Tuesday, November 13 2018
The last farewell ceremony of the world-famous weightlifter, Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan was served at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125916
Image Code: MHM0125917
Image Code: MHM0125918
Image Code: MHM0125920
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other higher officials paid a tribute to the world-famous weightlifter, Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125921
Image Code: MHM0125922
Image Code: MHM0125923
Image Code: MHM0125924
Image Code: MHM0125925
Image Code: MHM0125926
Member of 'Sasna Tsrer' party Jirair Sefilian and political scientist Stepan Grigoryan are guests in Henaran press club
