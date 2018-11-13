Archive
Tuesday, November 13 2018
Member of 'Sasna Tsrer' party Jirair Sefilian and political scientist Stepan Grigoryan are guests in Henaran press club
Tuesday, November 13 2018
The last farewell ceremony of the world-famous weightlifter, Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan was served at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, November 13 2018
Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission Urszula Gacek presented the role of the mission and further actions during a press conference at the Alexander Luxury Collection Hotel
