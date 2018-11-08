Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, November 08 2018
Head of the 'Businessman' party Gegham Baghdasaryan and deputy head of the party Elyanora Avetisyan are guests in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0125831
Head of the 'Businessman' party Gegham Baghdasaryan and deputy head of the party Elyanora Avetisyan are guests in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0125832
Head of the 'Businessman' party Gegham Baghdasaryan and deputy head of the party Elyanora Avetisyan are guests in Hayatsk press club
Thursday, November 08 2018
Vahan Artsruni and Toros Sefilyan gave a press conference ahead of the charity concert to support Arayik Khandoyan's family in The Club
Thursday, November 08 2018
A discussion on the topic of the 'New Bill of the RA State Revenue Committee: The financial statements of NGOs should be fully visible' took place at the Media Center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook