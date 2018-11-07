Archive
Wednesday, November 07 2018
Cellist Alexander Ram performs with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra within the framework of 6th International Khachaturian Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0125788
Image Code: MHM0125789
Image Code: MHM0125790
Wednesday, November 07 2018
Yerevan Jazz Fest 2018 has launched with the concert of the Grammy Award winner of 10th class, trumpet player Arturo Sandoval and State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Wednesday, November 07 2018
The 4th regional meeting dedicated to the comprehensive implementation of the BEPS (Base erosion and profit shifting) in the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) took place at the DoubleTree By Hilton
