Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, November 06 2018
Leader of the 'Democratic Homeland' party Petros Makeyan and secretary of 'Elq' faction Gevorg Gorgisyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0125765
Leader of the 'Democratic Homeland' party Petros Makeyan and secretary of 'Elq' faction Gevorg Gorgisyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0125766
Leader of the 'Democratic Homeland' party Petros Makeyan and secretary of 'Elq' faction Gevorg Gorgisyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Tuesday, November 06 2018
Acting Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, acting Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts and artistic director of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan presented 'Lesson A' project implemented in 35 high schools of Yerevan at BURO
Tuesday, November 06 2018
Renowned musician Arturo Sandoval, head of the Armenian Jazz Association Kamo Movsesyan, head of the Armenian State Jazz Orchestra Armen Hyusnunts and journalist Armen Manukyan gave a press conference at Mezzo Music Club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook