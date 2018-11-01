Archive
Thursday, November 01 2018
RA National Assembly session on the election of the RA Prime Minister took place
Image Code: MHM0125693
Members of Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125715
Members of Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125716
RA National Assembly didn’t elect a new prime minister which dissolved the current Parliament
Image Code: MHM0125717
RA National Assembly didn’t elect a new prime minister which dissolved the current Parliament
Image Code: MHM0125718
Members of Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125719
Members of Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125720
Members of the Armenian Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125721
Members of the Armenian Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125725
Members of Parliament voted in order to elect a Prime Minister. No one voted for or against and 13 deputies remained abstain
Image Code: MHM0125726
Armenian National Assembly didn’t elect a new prime minister which dissolved the current Parliament of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125727
RA National Assembly session on the election of the RA Prime Minister took place
Image Code: MHM0125728
RA National Assembly session on the election of the RA Prime Minister took place
A press conference dedicated to the launch of the 13th International Shakespeare Theater Festival took place at the State Theatre Of Musical Comedy after H. Paronyan
RA National Assembly extraordinary session
